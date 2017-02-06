Curry lacks spice but still won the third AYTS race

COL Curry still doesn't quite know why he felt so flat on Saturday morning.

The long travel from Hervey Bay? Something he ate? Maybe just nerves..?

"I'm not sure - there was something missing, it didn't feel the same,” he said.

Whatever it was that troubled the 13-year-old that morning, it was forgotten by the time he lined up for the Australian Youth Triathlon Series race at Glenelg, South Australia.

Curry was forced to work his way through a packed swim field, but by the time he stepped out for the 3.5km run he hit his straps.

"The swim was pretty hectic, I had to work through as we had all the older guys in that race,” Curry said.

"It was pretty hard.

"When I got on the bike it was pretty tricky. There kept on being people who were attacking and sprinting off.

"The run was really good.”

Queensland's stifling humidity was not as much a factor at Glenelg which made it a bit easier for Curry to complete the race.

After a taxing swim Curry tried to keep up with the leaders on what is usually his strongest leg, the bike.

"I kept up for the first (attack) but it was too much, I got dropped then did two laps by myself,” he said.

"The pack came past and I just jumped on them.

"Usually my bike is the strongest but it wasn't the best this time.”

Curry's win is his second triumph this season after he won at Robina.

A second-placed finish at the season-opening Super Sprint Race Weekend at Runaway Bay in December has Curry nine points clear in Youth B (13-14yrs).

The fourth and final round at Perth's Way Out West Triathlon on March 4-5 will coincide with the Australian Youth Championships.

The round is worth double points, which means Curry will need to finish in the top two to earn the series win.

Curry and Hervey Bay's up-and-coming triathletes will compete at a Hervey Bay Triathlon Club meet at Seafront Oval, Pialba this weekend and the Queensland School Sport 13-19yrs Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay on February 23-24.

"I was second reserve for Queensland which I was pretty happy with. Hopefully I can make the national team this year,” he said.