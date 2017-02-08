Cuteness overload: Possum joeys rescued on Fraser Coast

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: More than a dozen injured and orphaned possums have been rescued after a hot, dry January. Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast

FOLLOWING the driest January in 10 years, Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast has been inundated with orphaned and injured possums, some needing 24- hour care. In the past month, fifteen possums have been rescued, some found injured after being hit by vehicles or attacked by other animals, while some joeys were abandoned or orphaned by their mothers. Wildlife rescuer Natalie Richardson said the hot weather could have been responsible for some of the joeys being left behind by their mums. "My guess would be that the mum's been hot and has had her pouch open, and the baby's have fallen out," Ms Richardson said. "When it gets really hot, mums will lie there on their back, with their legs spread and pouch open to cool down. "If mum's had a fright or a brawl with another possum at that time, their babies can fall out."Ms Richardson said the hot weather meant wildlife was struggling to find enough food and water. "There's no fresh food or leaves, everything is struggling; koalas, possums, roos," she said. "We're getting a lot of birds in who rely on the flowers and are exhausted." For anyone who finds an injured to exhausted looking wildlife animal, the rescuer said they should call a carer as quickly as possible. "We encourage people to ring sooner rather than later. "We're on call 24/7 for a reason, so call us as soon as possible," she said. "For example, we had this little guy who was found on the ground in the afternoon, he's fur-less and tiny, the woman who found him had to go to work so she left him.

"He was left on the ground there for hours before they called at 7pm at night and that's when they said they had the little joey. "He was quite dehydrated and needed intensive care," she said. With animals moving closer to the road to find green grass, Ms Richardson said it was important for people to check the pouches of injured animals. "Even though the mother might not have made it, their young may still be alive and in need of care," she said. Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is asking for donations of leaves, fruit and vegies to feed the high number of animals in their care. To contact the rescue team to make a donation or report an animal who needs care, you can call 4121 3146.

