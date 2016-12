A CYCLIST has charged for being over the legal alcohol will riding his bike on a Wide Bay road.

Police stopped him after he almost got hit by a vehicle and conducted a breath test.

The Gayndah man returned an alleged breath alcohol concentration of 0.203.

He was also cycling on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a helmet.

The cyclist was stopped on Bridge Street, Gayndah on Thursday.

His charge was for being under the influence whilst operating a vehicle.