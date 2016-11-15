DAMAGE BILL: Insurance claims lodged after wild storm

INSURANCE companies are scrambling to get customers back on their feet following widespread damage from the weekend storms.

NRMA Insurance reported most of their claims came from the Maryborough, Tinana, Oakhurst and Tinana South regions, with the majority of claims received for property damage detailing fallen trees, broken windows and damaged external lighting.

"Since the storms hit south-east Queensland over the weekend, we have been focused on helping our customers... and making it easy for them to lodge claims" a spokesperson from NRMA said.

The RACQ reported 15 motor and 11 household claims received from Bauple, Bidwell, Maryborough, Oakhurst, Tinana, Yengarie, with most damage claims consistent with hail and strong winds. There is yet no estimate of how much the insurance claims will cost.

The storms saw strong winds and hail wreak havoc on residential properties, with residents posting the extent of the damages on social media.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is continuing its clean-up across areas affected by the storms.