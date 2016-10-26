Darren finds saving lives appealing

Surf Safe Appeal - Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club captain Darren Horton with daughters (L) Kristen,14, Nikki,10 and Kirra,16, at Torquay Beach.

TEN years ago Darren Horton's young daughter made a decision that would change his family's life.

Kirra Horton was just seven when she decided to join the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club's green-cappers.

Since then the club has also embraced Mr Horton, his wife Valerie and Kirra's two siblings.

"I love being part of the club because it involves our family, we enjoy the beach and we enjoy the lifestyle and the camaraderie within the movement of surf lifesaving," Mr Horton said.

"The people there are all like-minded - they want to better themselves or better the community and help the community.

"That's why we love doing it."

Since joining the club, Mr Horton has seen his fair share of rescues including an incredibly close call two years ago off Hervey Bay.

"One rescue happened off the Urangan Jetty where a fellow was swept out to sea," the club captain recalled.

"He jumped off the jetty trying to save his fishing gear and got swept out into the channel."

Saving lives is a vital part of the club's work.

Last year, Mr Horton and his Fraser Coast lifesaving colleagues rescued nine people, completed 97 preventative actions to keep swimmers safe and performed first aid 20 times.

Keeping beach-goers safe costs money, which is why Mr Horton and his lifesaving colleagues will be seeking donations during the Queensland-wide Surf Safe Appeal from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30.

Mr Horton said he hoped the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club collected about $3000 over the seven days.

He urged community members to dig deep when they see SLSC members at local shopping centres.

- ARM NEWSDESK