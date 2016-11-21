Dash Cam footage in stolen car helps local police

DASH Cam footage from a stolen car is helping police with their investigations into a break-in on the Fraser Coast.

Recent footage is helping police after offenders reportedly walked through an unlocked door of a home and stole a TV and car keys, before taking off in the vehicle.

Hervey Bay Police Constable Kurt Brindell said those in question were believed to have entered through the rear, unlocked door of a Point Vernon propert.

They took off with a television before returning for a set of spare car keys and drove off in a vehicle which had Dash Cam.

Police are now able to follow leads from this useful device, helping with investigations into the November 12 incident.

With Christmas around the corner, Const Brindell said "sneak crimes” would be on the rise and it was important for residents to lock up and record serial numbers.

He said the majority of offences dealt with by police, especially in the "silly season”, were by opportunistic criminals looking for unlocked doors to homes, sheds and cars.

"It really hits home for people in the community who have been robbed, especially those living alone and the elderly,” Const Brindell said.

Const Brindell said it was important for residents to ensure their property, sheds and cars were locked up at all times and to record serial numbers from electronic devices like phones, televisions and even power tools to help with tracking if stolen.

"We have a state-wide tracking system for anything pawned,” Const Brindell said.

TIPS TO ELUDE THIEVES

1. Record serial numbers from phones, power tools and electronic devices

2. Think about installing Dash Cam in your vehicle

3. Make sure everything is locked and secured

4. If you're heading away inform family or neighbours to keep an eye on your property