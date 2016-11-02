31°
News

Dash Cam: Only seconds from horror in near miss

Jordan Philp | 2nd Nov 2016 6:50 AM
Neville Norman's dashcam captured the moment a semi-trailer drifted into the oncoming lane, missing another semi-trailer by just seconds.
Neville Norman's dashcam captured the moment a semi-trailer drifted into the oncoming lane, missing another semi-trailer by just seconds. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS one of the last things Neville Norman wanted to see while driving northbound on the Bruce Hwy between Tiaro and Maryborough.

It was the sight of a semitrailer locking up its brakes, smoke billowing out from its tyres and finally swerving on to the other side of the highway that made his stomach drop.

But it wasn't the only close call he would see that day. After overtaking the truck, Neville witnessed in his rear-view mirror the very same vehicle drift on to the other side of the Bruce Hwy again before correcting and preventing a head-on collision with another truck by a matter of seconds.

In the space of ten minutes, Neville witnessed the truck driver narrowly miss oncoming traffic twice, and it was all caught on his dash cam.

"It could have been disastrous,” Neville told the Chronicle.

"I had my daughter's kids in the car at the time.

"What I was mainly concerned about, is when you see the semi's brake lights come on and see all the smoke when he started to swerve, I lost vision of what's coming in the opposite direction.

"All I could think was, 'geez - how close was that,'” he said.

The two near-misses Neville witnessed are among countless close calls that go unreported each month but reinforce the message from Fraser Coast police for motorists to be cautious.

Police have been urging drivers more than ever to know the Fatal Five following October, the Fraser Coast's deadliest month in years for road accidents.

In the last month there have been three fatal crashes on the Fraser Coast with another three people killed in deadly incidents just north and south.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dash cam near miss semitrailer

Dash Cam: Only seconds from horror in near miss

Dash Cam: Only seconds from horror in near miss

IT WAS one of the last things Neville Norman wanted to see while driving northbound on the Bruce Hwy between Tiaro and Maryborough.

How a M'boro paramedic decided to help others

GREAT WORK: Maryborough paramedic Lee Caulfield-Marsh during his time in Nepal.

A Maryborough paramedic has travelled to Nepal to assist others.

Upgrade at intersection near hospital to start this month

A Bundaberg Council grader repairing a section of road on the Isis Highway. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

It is expected to finish early next year.

Photos: hundreds frock up for Melbourne Cup on Fraser Coast

LOOKING GORGEOUS: Laura Wilkie from Melbourne celebrates a win on Almandin with her Hervey Bay friends at the Bay Central Tavern.

Photo coverage from all the celebrations

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

ALMOST AN ACRE 3921 m

18 Tradewind Close, River Heads 4655

Residential Land TOP OF THE WORLD you would think Have you ever wanted a ... $685,000

TOP OF THE WORLD you would think Have you ever wanted a block of land at the top of the hill? HERE IT IS! Amazing views of rivers, mountains and oceans - no...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!