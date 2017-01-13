37°
News

DAYLIGHT DEBATE: Reasons for and against daylight saving

Emily Burley
| 12th Jan 2017 5:06 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE thing's for sure - it's an issue that divides the state. What are your thoughts? Should Queensland adopt daylight saving time? Let us know in the comments below.

 

5 Reasons Queensland should adopt daylight saving:

1. Maximises daylight

Sunlight is good for your health and your soul. Who wouldn't want more of that?

2. Reduces accidents

Some argue longer daylight hours would reduce traffic accidents, with many occurring after dark.

3. Conserves energy

It's possible daylight saving can conserve energy if people are using less electricity, like lights, in daylight. People may also be more inclined to walk, rather than drive, in daylight, saving fuel.

4. Good for business

Some people believe extra daylight hours can spur summer spending. Would you be more likely to shop and dine out in the evening sun?

5. Keeping time

Staying on time with our friends below the border would make it easier to keep up with interstate mates. It could also help cross-border business, too.


5 reasons Queensland should say no to daylight saving:

1. Darker mornings

No one likes getting up in the dark, it's a scientific fact. Also, commuting in the early hours could cause the same accidents prevented by daylight saving in the evening.

2. Changing the clocks

Quite simply, changing clocks back and forth is a hassle.

3. The cow milk theory

Those working in the dairy industry will be quick to tell you what impact daylight saving would have on cow milk production. It's said if a cow is milked every day at 4am, and is suddenly milked every day at 3am, its milk supply will drop. We might know the clocks have changed, but cows don't.

4. Health impact

Some people believe our bodies never really adjust to changes in time zones. There's a good chance the beginning and end of daylight saving will disturb sleep patterns, too.

5.  Keeping the kids up

Kids are more likely to get outside and play in the daylight, which is great, but good luck getting them to sleep when the sun's still shining.

 

Two time zones, one state?

The push for daylight saving in Queensland comes overwhelmingly from the south-east. Those living up north are more involved in agriculture, on which daylight saving can impact, than many in the state's bottom corner. Also, with sweltering heat in the far-north, sun-down could even comes as a relief to some. But how a split or dual time zone would be implemented in the state remains to be seen. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  daylight saving time zones

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

WIDE Bay Water has been awarded the Commonwealth Forestry Association South East Asia-Pacific Regional Medal for their effluent reuse scheme.

Historic fashion on-show in an exhibition in Maryborough

A dress from the Twirling Couture exhibition, showing at Gatakers Artspace until January 29.

Fashion of the 1950s on show.

Pauline Hanson deal could become poisoned chalice for LNP

LESSONS: Rob Borbidge lost power after a preference deal with One Nation in 1998 and Blair MP Shayne Neumann insists history could repeat if the LNP does a deal with Pauline Hanson again.

Why Neumann believes preference deal with One Nation could backfire

Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

This add selling crabs was posted on Hervey Bay Swap and Sell.

The maximum penalty for selling without a licence is $121,900.

Local Partners

Rotary Club looking for kids wanting to go overseas

A local program that provides Hervey Bay students with the opportunity to live and study overseas is calling for students interested in its January 2018 intake.

Historic fashion on-show in an exhibition in Maryborough

A dress from the Twirling Couture exhibition, showing at Gatakers Artspace until January 29.

Fashion of the 1950s on show.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book ... On-Site Auction

Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!