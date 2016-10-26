Discovery of dead birds in M'Boro has residents suspicious

Miro Lesniewski has found a number of dead magpies and ibises, possibly baited, around where he resides in the Tooley, Milton and North Sts, Maryborough area.

AN UNUSUALLY high number of dead birds has been found in Maryborough, leaving residents suspicious.

Their bodies were found on one block, which includes Tooley, Milton and North Sts.

Some locals believe the birds could have been baited.

Miro Lesniewski said he started to notice the carcasses at the end of last week.

"We came back last Friday from Brisbane, and found a dead magpie," he said.

"We didn't think much of it, but soon after we found two chicks.

"Those could have fell out of the nest, but then we found another dead bird.

"And then, another one."

There have been about five dead birds found so far.

Amongst them are magpies and ibises.

Mr Lesniewski has lived at his address for 22 years and said there was only one other time a significant number of dead birds was found there.

Earlier this year, about 30 dead birds were discovered in the area.