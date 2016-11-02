Dead or alive, you're a loser if you stand on a turtle

JUST when you think you have seen most forms of stupidity, life throws you another surprise.

When I came into work this morning, the Chronicle had dozens of messages in the Facebook inbox and email inbox from outraged locals.

The source of this anger came from a photo depicting two men with beers in their hand, on the beach, posing in a 'surfing' stance, standing on top of a sea turtle.

The sea turtle bearing the weight of two men.

Obviously a photo like that would be accompanied with the caption, "Surfed a tortoise on zee weekend.. gnarly duddddeeeee (sic)," all the while tagging "Fraiser island"

Yep.

I felt it too.

The initial shock, then the empathy for that poor sea turtle and followed later on by the sobering thought that these people vote.

The people in the photo haven't replied to the Chronicle's requests for comment.

What could you say?

Well, there have been a rare few in the thousands of comments on the viral photo who have not seen the big deal if the turtle was dead.

An argument like that just doesn't make sense to me.

That's because there is no real argument for why a grown man should be bearing all of his weight on a turtle laying on the beach, dead or alive.

If it's a dead turtle in the photo, then you're sick and should be ashamed.

If the turtle was alive, then you're a cruel dead set idiot.

Either way - the options aren't looking good.