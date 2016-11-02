31°
News

Dead or alive, you're a loser if you stand on a turtle

Jordan Philp
| 2nd Nov 2016 9:08 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST when you think you have seen most forms of stupidity, life throws you another surprise.

When I came into work this morning, the Chronicle had dozens of messages in the Facebook inbox and email inbox from outraged locals.

The source of this anger came from a photo depicting two men with beers in their hand, on the beach, posing in a 'surfing' stance, standing on top of a sea turtle.

The sea turtle bearing the weight of two men.

Obviously a photo like that would be accompanied with the caption, "Surfed a tortoise on zee weekend.. gnarly duddddeeeee (sic)," all the while tagging "Fraiser island"

Yep.

I felt it too.

The initial shock, then the empathy for that poor sea turtle and followed later on by the sobering thought that these people vote.

The people in the photo haven't replied to the Chronicle's requests for comment.

What could you say?

Well, there have been a rare few in the thousands of comments on the viral photo who have not seen the big deal if the turtle was dead.

An argument like that just doesn't make sense to me.

That's because there is no real argument for why a grown man should be bearing all of his weight on a turtle laying on the beach, dead or alive.

If it's a dead turtle in the photo, then you're sick and should be ashamed.

If the turtle was alive, then you're a cruel dead set idiot.

Either way - the options aren't looking good.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay turtle viral

'Stop squabbling' or I'll sack you: Dept Premier to Council

'Stop squabbling' or I'll sack you: Dept Premier to Council

THE Deputy Premier has issued a stark warning to the Fraser Coast's councillors telling them to 'stop squabbling'.

Severe injury sustained after car flipped on Fraser Island

JOB FOR SKYE: Maryborough’s ambulance service could soon be welcoming graduate Skye Dix to the permanent staff.

Five people were in the car at the time.

Work environment described as 'toxic, untrustworthy'

Council staff have highlighted the work culture.

Staff from a wide cross-section of council testified on the culture

Deputy premier brings council issues to table in parliament

New Fraser Coast Regional Council sworn in - (L) Denis Chapman, James Hansen, David Lewis, Anne Maddern, Daniel Sanderson, Mayor Chris Loft, Rolf Light, George Seymour, Paul Truscott, Stuart Taylor and Darren Everard. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The relationship between the mayor and CEO is not constructive.

Local Partners

A new M'Boro medical centre invites community to meet staff

A new medical centre in Maryborough will be officially opened this month and invites members of the community to meet its health staff.

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

A new trial hopes to reduce the number of Fraser Coast children going into care.

Two new employees will start soon.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

5 Spacious bedrooms plus ensuite Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed Large home ideal for dual family 1045 m2 Block Book an inspection...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!