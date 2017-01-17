Decade in the Relay for M'boro Relay for Life

Mad Hatters (l-r) Lucinda Briscoe, Madison Sharman and Tracey Keyworth get in into the spirit of the Relay for Life in Maryborough. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

MARYBOROUGH Relay for Life has hit its 10th year running - and they want you to help join the fight against cancer this year.

Maryborough Relay For Life organisers are challenging locals to unite in the fight against cancer and grow hope by registering teams early for the community event, which is set to be held on May 6-7 at the Maryborough Community Grounds.

Current chairperson Jodie Chew, who has Relayed since the event started in 2008, said now was the perfect time to get involved.

Relay for Life 2014- Cancer survivors Jodie Chew, Deidre Ross and Bev Alexander Relay for Life at the Maryborough Showgrounds. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

"I first became involved with Cancer Council almost 20 years ago, after I lost my grandmother to bowel cancer,” she said.

"I have seen first-hand the support that Cancer Council provides, not only to those diagnosed, but also to their families.

"I have also seen advances in treatment and I like to think that the small bit that I do and the money raised at Maryborough Relay For Life has helped.”

The event remains close to her heart, with Ms Chew having lost her aforementioned grandmother and has a nephew currently battling the disease.

"Every cent, every dollar we raise is one step closer to a cancer free future,” she said.

Early bird registration for the price of $20 per person closes February 6.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85. More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.