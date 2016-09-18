26°
Denduck Memorial brings two communities together

Matthew McInerney
| 18th Sep 2016 7:07 PM
MEMORIAL: Hervey Bay's Joel Denduck in action for Hervey Bay in their annual game against Cherbourg for the Barry Denduck Snr Memorial game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.
MEMORIAL: Hervey Bay's Joel Denduck in action for Hervey Bay in their annual game against Cherbourg for the Barry Denduck Snr Memorial game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney

IT MIGHT not have been a win but Joel Denduck celebrated something much more important than victory on Saturday.

Denduck played halfback for Hervey Bay's Invitational side against Cherbourg Hornets in the annual Barry Denduck Snr Memorial match at Stafford Park.

Cherbourg secured a 12-point win over a side comprised of a who's-who of Fraser Coast footballers, but, in the scheme of things, the result was unimportant on a day like that.

It was not only the fifth time the memorial game was played, but this time it fell on the birthday of the man who rewrote history.

Photos
View Gallery

 

Denduck Snr became the oldest A-grade rugby league player in Queensland, and almost certainly Australia, when he played at hooker for Rovers in the Fraser Coast Rugby League Friday night competition in 2007, when he was 57.

"It's a special day with it being dad's birthday as well," Joel Denduck, who made his senior debut in the first Barry Denduck Snr Memorial game, said.

"We're just trying to keep his legacy going in footy in both Hervey Bay and Cherbourg so it's mainly a way to bring the two communities together.

"It was tough as we had a few players and teams pull out so we scratched together a few games and we got a decent crowd and everyone rocked up and played the game in good spirits.

"We have a run around and a bit of fun. It's a good way to end the season."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  barry denduck, barry denduck memorial, joel denduck

