Denied bail: Man in court, accused of stealing $50K of rods

CAUGHT: $50,000 worth of fishing gear was allegedly found by police at the home of Brendan James Rafter.

A WONDUNNA man charged with stealing about $50,000 worth of fishing gear from a boat exhibition has been denied bail.

Brendan James Rafter, 32, appeared in police custody, facing 11 charges including possession of tainted property, enter premises and committing indictable offences and possession of property suspected of being stolen.

Duty lawyer Jason Todman told the court Mr Rafter was applying for bail, and that the allegedly stolen property had been in possession of the man's flatmate, who was "currently on the run" from police.

"[Mr Rafter] had no knowledge of the property," Mr Todman said.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling handed up an objection to the bail application.

Snr Const Sperling said Mr Rafter had been on parole just over a month when he allegedly committed the offences.

"He is considered a risk of re-offending," Snr Const Sperling said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford denied the bail application.

"I have taken into account the seriousness of the offences alleged against you; $50,000 worth of property stolen from a boating exhibition which was [reportedly] located at your place of residence," Mr Woodford said.

"You also have a lengthy criminal history including breaches of bail.

"Your history indicated a risk to the public, and you would be a risk of failing to appear."

The man is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court again on January 19, and will remain in custody.

Mr Rafter did not enter a plea.