Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

THE RESULTS of an internal operational report was behind deputy mayor George Seymour's decision to vote for the dismissal of CEO Lisa Desmond.

Councillors voted in a 7-4 decision to terminate the contract of the embattled chief executive under clause 21.3.3 during Monday's confidential meeting.

Ms Desmond, who was on sick leave at the time, was not in the chamber.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, and Crs Seymour, James Hansen, Anne Maddern, Daniel Sanderson, Rolf Light and Denis Chapman voted for the motion.

Cr Seymour's decision to vote for the motion raised eyebrows.

When a mayoral minute for Ms Desmond's dismissal was defeated 7-2 at council's final meeting last year, Cr Seymour described the scene as "the most disgusting behaviour (he'd) ever seen in anyone".

Cr Seymour said his decision at Monday's meeting was made based on the report.

"The results of that operational report did influence my decision," Cr Seymour said.

Cr Seymour did not elaborate on the report's details as it had yet to be distributed among staff.

The Community, Heritage and Family Services councillor said the time had come for council to work as a team.

"I guess we needed a fresh start," he said.

"It is incumbent on us to work together. I think we just need to put aside the differences and deliver for the community.

"We need to show we can work together."

Crs Stuart Taylor, Darren Everard, Paul Truscott and David Lewis voted against the motion.

Ms Desmond chose not to comment.