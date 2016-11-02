Deputy premier brings council issues to table in parliament

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad

Ministerial Statement

Fraser Coast Council

MR Speaker, the House may be aware of the challenges facing the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Today I table in the house a report from my department on the Fraser Coast Regional Council's compliance with its statutory responsibilities and its general functioning.

Mr Speaker, the report says the council is currently functioning in a way that is allowing it to perform its responsibilities under the Local Government Act 2009.

It says individual councillors are not seriously or continuously breaching the local government principles, and that they are capable of performing their statutory responsibilities.

New Fraser Coast Regional Council sworn in - (L) Denis Chapman, James Hansen, David Lewis, Anne Maddern, Daniel Sanderson, Mayor Chris Loft, Rolf Light, George Seymour, Paul Truscott, Stuart Taylor and Darren Everard. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

The report states that, "at this point there is limited legislative justification for the removal of the council or individual councillors".

Further, I have taken independent legal advice and it agrees with this statement.

However, the report highlights that in particular, the relationship between the mayor and CEO is not constructive.

It states that, "Many of the issues are within the Council's control to deal with and resolve, with councillors needing to accept responsibility for developing and maintaining effective relationships and regulating their own behaviour."

My utmost concern is that the council gets back on its feet quickly. Ratepayers should rightly expect their elected representatives are capable of behaving in an adult-like manner, end the infighting and act professionally in the interests of the Fraser Coast region.

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft and CEO Lisa Desmond. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

My Director-General is meeting with the Council today to communicate the State's views, and will encourage them to work together to find a way forward for the benefit of their community.

Mr Speaker - notwithstanding the clear advice I have about the limitations on my ability to take Ministerial action at this time, I want to make it clear that elected Councils have a responsibility to put their communities first.

And Mr Speaker - should the situation deteriorate to the point where further intervention is required under the Local Government Act 2009, either in the form of removal of a councillor or councillors, or the dissolution of the council, my message to the Fraser Coast Council is simple: this government is prepared to act.

If it proves necessary, this government will remove the Council and ensure that the community has an opportunity to elect local government representatives who put the community interests ahead of childish squabbling and indulgent, egotistical behaviour.