Deputy Premier says council needs to focus on community

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier and Minister for Local Government Jackie Trad has been keeping an eye on Fraser Coast Regional Council ever since the State Government sent two advisors to assess the council last year.

In November, Ms Trad threatened to sack the Fraser Coast council if it did not stop with "childish squabbling" when she tabled the advisor's report in Parliament.

Need to catch up? Here's the latest from council.

Cr Taylor condemns dismissal, insists issues not resolved

Will the CEO sacking resolve council infighting?

Is an election needed to take the region forward?

Deputy mayor: Why I voted for the CEO's dismissal

The councillors who voted to sack the Fraser Coast CEO

Now that the CEO Lisa Desmond has been voted out of the job, Ms Trad is asking for the councillors and mayor to put their focus on helping the community.

"It's entirely up to council to make a decision around their CEO," she said.

Reader poll Do you think Fraser Coast councillors made a good call in dismissing the CEO? Yes, council made the right call

No, council made the wrong call

I don't know yet - time will tell

It's nobody's business

View Results Vote

"They've made that decision and I urge them to get on with delivering services for the people of the Fraser Coast.

Jackie Trad shares her views. Patrick Woods

As a general comment she said: "Any allegations of corruption should be referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission."

When asked whether she has confidence in the council now, she said she would give it time before passing judgment.

"The government issued a report late last year into Fraser Coast," she said.

"I want to see some of the findings addressed in regards to that report before I make any statements around confidence."