34°
Detour announced for Tinana interchange construction

17th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:08 AM
A detour has been announced for the Bruce Hwy near Tinana.

TRAFFIC on the Bruce Hwy interchange at Tinana will be detoured to Three Mile Rd tomorrow as work continues on the road upgrade.

The detour will begin 300m south of the existing Three Mile Rd West intersection and continue until just south of the Iindah Rd West overpass.

Direct access between the highway and Gympie Rd will be closed until work is done.

"Work on the new Tinana interchange is progressing and as construction moves into the next phase, a detour will be in place to ensure the safe and smooth flow of traffic," Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.

"The detour is required until the interchange is completed, which is expected to be around the middle of this year.

"The new interchange will provide a safer and more welcoming entrance to Maryborough and the Fraser Coast. When it's completed the interchange will benefit local motorists, allow for the more efficient movement of freight, and encourage more visitors to come to our region."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  detours road works tinana

A Maryborough man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash at Dundathu on Churchill Mines Rd.

