35°
News

DEVELOPMENT: Agent working to find 30 retailers for centre

Carlie Walker
| 26th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:41 AM
An $8 million revamp is underway at Maryborough Central Shopping Centre.
An $8 million revamp is underway at Maryborough Central Shopping Centre. Carlie Walker

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the $8 million refurbishment of Maryborough Central Shopping Centre continues, a Fraser Coast real estate agent has begun working to find retailers that will fill the mall once the renovation is complete.

The renovation will see spaces for more than 30 retailers become available.

There will also be a discount warehouse-style supermarket when Fresh & Save Food Warehouse opens at the centre later this year.

The 4000 square metre supermarket will be constructed within the shopping centre and will replace Supa IGA and Food for Less, which both closed at the centre last year.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

BUDGET: Cr Maddern taking the reins for 2017

You know you're an Aussie when...

Employment for 150 people will be available at the new store, with applications being accepted this month.

Work on the refurbishment is already underway and is expected to have been completed by April this year.

Sprake Commercial's Commercial Sales & Leasing Director Tom Wilson has a decade of property and real estate experience in Maryborough, having been involved in major real estate transactions including Downer EDI, the Maryborough Sugar Factory and Dale & Meyers.

"He has runs on the board when it comes to securing long-term rental contracts and works hard to find the right space for the tenant to ensure they prosper during their tenure," Richard Chen, the owner of Maryborough Central, said.

Chesterton International's Leasing Executive Tony Mayfield will join Tom to fill the refurbished centre.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  development maryborough real estate shopping centre

Just In

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Stay safe this Australia Day and look after your mates

Stay safe this Australia Day and look after your mates

Emergency services are reminding people to be mindful of their alcohol consumption, walk away from conflict and organise transport with a sober driver.

OUR SAY: We're blessed to live in this beautiful country

We're so blessed to live in this country.

What makes this country great?

YOUR SAY: 'Why I want Australia Day moved from January 26'

Cultural dancing will be held in Hervey Bay after a walk against Australia Day on Thursday.

"To me it's seen as the dispossession of Indigenous land."

Gail Nancarrow receives Citizen of the Year award

WELL DESERVED: Gail Nancarrow (furthest on the right) all from Tiaro Country Women's Association branch is the Fraser Coast's new citizen of the year.

Gail received one of the region's most presitigious awards.

Local Partners

Bikini car wash in Maryborough for Australia Day

IF YOU have a dirty car, motorbike or dog that needs a washing — Australia Day is a perfect chance to cross off that item from your to-do list.

World's ugliest dog immortalised in artwork

John Magor's Chinese crested Ko-ko, has posed for artist Maxine Thompson.

Ko-ko's trademark is his tongue sticking out the side of his mouth.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

The reality shows battling for your remote

The reality shows battling for your remote

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

  • TV

  • 26th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $258,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

First home buyers the "lifeblood” of Fraser Coast market

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price of $300,000 did not change in the September quarter.

Median house price of $300,000 remains steady in September quarter

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!