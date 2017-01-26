DEVELOPMENT: Agent working to find 30 retailers for centre

AS the $8 million refurbishment of Maryborough Central Shopping Centre continues, a Fraser Coast real estate agent has begun working to find retailers that will fill the mall once the renovation is complete.



The renovation will see spaces for more than 30 retailers become available.



There will also be a discount warehouse-style supermarket when Fresh & Save Food Warehouse opens at the centre later this year.



The 4000 square metre supermarket will be constructed within the shopping centre and will replace Supa IGA and Food for Less, which both closed at the centre last year.

Employment for 150 people will be available at the new store, with applications being accepted this month.



Work on the refurbishment is already underway and is expected to have been completed by April this year.



Sprake Commercial's Commercial Sales & Leasing Director Tom Wilson has a decade of property and real estate experience in Maryborough, having been involved in major real estate transactions including Downer EDI, the Maryborough Sugar Factory and Dale & Meyers.



"He has runs on the board when it comes to securing long-term rental contracts and works hard to find the right space for the tenant to ensure they prosper during their tenure," Richard Chen, the owner of Maryborough Central, said.



Chesterton International's Leasing Executive Tony Mayfield will join Tom to fill the refurbished centre.

