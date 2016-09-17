OPINION: What is so bad about 20-storey buildings?

SUPPORT: Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said he looked to the "project proceeding as quickly as possible".

WHAT is so bad about the potential for Hervey Bay to be home to 20-storey buildings?

A fair majority of comments since Fraser Coast Regional Council's approval of the Urangan masterplan last year are negative.

When Urban Planet Town Planning Consultants lodged a proposal for two skyscrapers (standing 64m each) on behalf of Anscape Pty Ltd, the reaction of those who chose to have their say on social media was mixed.

While that was almost three weeks ago, the 20-storey buildings popped up again when we asked our social media followers what set Fraser Coast apart from the big cities.

I just don't fully understand why people are against development when development equals dollars.

Developments, particularly large-scale projects like the 20-storey proposal, have the potential to fuel jobs, boost the population, and attract more developments - all of which translate to big bucks.

Mayor Chris Loft championed the proposal.

He said it was "fantastic that developers are looking to build again in the Fraser Coast" and it was a "sign of growing confidence in the Fraser Coast".

Deputy Mayor George Seymour and Division 1 councillor James Hansen were both against the proposal, citing a change for the worst in Hervey Bay's character.

Hervey Bay, and the wider Fraser Coast for that matter, needs as much development, as many projects, and as much positive progress as it can possibly get.

We live in one of Australia's worst regions for unemployment (particularly among youths), and are constantly crying out for projects that can help address the figures.

The construction of 20-storey buildings may change the look and feel of future Hervey Bay, and it is a massive step for the area to take, but it is what must happen to ensure the region isn't left in the past.