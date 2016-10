DID you notice mysterious smoke coming from a part of Hervey Bay this morning?

While some speculated the smoke was from a scrub fire in Torquay on Thursday afternoon, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed that at this stage, there is nothing to worry about.

"We've had no calls for smoke or fires this morning," a Torquay fire station spokesperson said.

"It's hard to say if it's the smoke from yesterday's fire; it's probably not the same."