31°
News

Dine-in Pizza Huts could return across Australia says CEO

Scott Sawyer
| 29th Nov 2016 11:13 AM
Pizza Hut Restaraunt, Brisbane Road, Gympie. May 30, 2016.
Pizza Hut Restaraunt, Brisbane Road, Gympie. May 30, 2016. Patrick Woods

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOOD news for pizza lovers, dine-in Pizza Hut could be coming back, likely to be resurrected from the remains of Eagle Boys.

With the takeover of 53 Eagle Boys across the nation by Pizza Hut, the door has been opened for the days of all-you-can-eat pizza and bottomless soft drinks to return to our region.

Two Eagle Boys stores on Queensland's Sunshine Coast are set to become Pizza Hut outlets as part of the takeover, Pizza Hut Australia chief operating officer Chris Leslie confirmed.

He said if the franchisees and the company were able to make it viable, Mr Leslie said the door was open for a family favourite of the 80s and 90s to return.

Mr Leslie said the amount of "noise" on social media excited at the prospect of dine-in returning meant they couldn't ignore the opportunity.

"We believe there's a market for that," he said.

They were doing due diligence on a number of locations and the viability of dine-in.

As for the takeover in general, two Eagle Boys stores in Australia have so far been rolled over to Pizza Hut.

Mr Leslie said the takeover had been a great opportunity for Pizza Hut to expand into areas it currently didn't service and he said their focus was now turning to innovation to help improve online ordering and other technologies.

The takeover gives Pizza Hut more than 320 sites nationally and Mr Leslie said it would give them about 25% market share.

Market research firm IBISWorld estimated the takeover would give Pizza Hut about 13% market share.

In its July, 2016 report, Pizza Restaurants and Takeaway in Australia, IBISWorld found the industry generated $3.7 billion in revenue between just more than 4000 businesses.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  dine-in editors picks pizza hut

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that “severe to extreme heatwave conditions” will strike across Queensland and NSW.

McCulkin killer Garry Dubois had raped before

A photo of Garry Dubois from the '70s

This was not the first Dubois had face court over rape allegations

Fire crews on scene at Pacific Haven blaze

Fire Station, Fire stock photo, Photo: Daniel Perrin / Daily News

Six crews responded to the fire.

Dine-in Pizza Huts could return across Australia says CEO

Pizza Hut Restaraunt, Brisbane Road, Gympie. May 30, 2016.

"We believe there's a market for that," he said.

Local Partners

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the University's Wall of Fame.

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Needle and syringe held by gloved at Nambour General Hospital.

It was a vision five years in the making.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

John Travolta was told to accept the role in 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson' by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

CORNER ALLOTMENT IN BURRUM HEADS

2 Beach Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy ... Auction in...

Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy beaches of Burrum Heads has come up for sale. This 811m2 (approx.) block is fully fenced...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!