Director: Superboats stop for any wildlife seen on course

THE SPOTLIGHT was thrown on how the Offshore Superboat Championships' are affected by wildlife after two protesters were arrested on Sunday.

The protesters sought to disrupt and force the cancellation of the fifth and final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships in Hervey Bay by kayaking into the exclusion zone.

Super boats at Hervey Bay - action from race 1. Alistair Brightman

Race director Russell Embleton defended the organisation's approach to dealing with aquatic wildlife such as turtles and dugongs, and said any sightings on the course would force the immediate stoppage of a race.

"We don't get this often," he said.

"We do what we think is the right thing, and that was done in consultation with the environmental department."

Lee Carter gets arrested by police on Scarness Beach: Environmental activist and scientist Lee Carter planned to protest the Superboats Race in Hervey Bay.

The plan includes regular wildlife sweeps, including set 20-minute periods before qualifying and race events to ensure the course is clear.

"It works. There was a dugong sighting near the jetty (at Scarness) on the weekend," he said.

"It was spotted before the race, we monitored it during the race, and it was still there after the race.

"It was well away from the course so the race wasn't affected at all. If it was near the course, we'd stop the race."

The protesters were arrested and charged.