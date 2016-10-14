DISGUST: Family share horror at finding used needle

A MARYBOROUGH family have expressed their disgust and horror after a used needle was discovered in the front yard of their Saltwater Creek Rd home.



Kerry Hatchman was gobsmacked when her husband James showed her what he had discovered near their letterbox - in the same yard where their young children and dogs play every day.



"I was upstairs and he called me outside," Kerry said.



"It was a shock. I was like 'is that real?'"



Kerry's sons are four and seven and she said they could have easily stood on the uncapped needle.



James said he could still see the remnants of blood on the syringe.



Kerry said their pets would have also been vulnerable, as they were often in the front yard playing with the boys.



"If it had pricked either the dogs or the children, we would be devastated," Kerry said.



She said she had lived in Maryborough all her life and never experienced anything like this.



But Kerry believes the irresponsible disposal of needles is becoming a huge problem, with neighbours telling her they have also had needles discarded in their yards after she posted a complaint on social media.



One neighbour told her they had found three needles in their front yard.



Meanwhile photos were also shared on a community page showing three needles in the public bathrooms at Prickett Aquatic Centre in Tinana this week.



Kerry said she didn't agree with illegal drug use and the irresponsible disposal of needles made it far worse because of the impact it could have on others and the risk of spreading disease.



Kerry said the discovery had made both herself and her husband far more vigilant when it came to policing their yard.



"It's shocking, it's absolutely crazy," she said.



Sergeant Paul Jervis said the police hadn't received any complaints about discarded needles, but it was a timely reminder to dispose of sharps in an appropriate manner.



He said it was also valuable to remind the community that failing to do so was a criminal offence.



"There's no excuses for not disposing of needles safely," he said.



Sgt Jervis said there were disposal units everywhere for people to use.



"They're kept in public toilets, at supermarkets, they're everywhere.



"There's no excuses for not discarding needles safely."



The maximum penalty for a person not disposing of a needle safely in Queensland is a $2200 fine.

A closer photo of the needle. Carlie Walker