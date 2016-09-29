27°
Dispute over $12 million erupts during council meeting

Carlie Walker
| 29th Sep 2016 5:48 PM
Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman.
Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman. Alistair Brightman

AN alleged discrepancy of $12 million dollars in Wide Bay Water's budget was called into question during the Fraser Coast council meeting this week.

Councillor Denis Chapman highlighted the alleged inconsistency during the meeting when the Performance Report compiled by Fraser Coast council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond was presented at the meeting.

Performance Reports are handed down every three weeks at each council meeting.

Cr Chapman said his concern sprung from figures that were presented during the council's budget three months ago, which showed a total operating revenue of about $72 million.

That amount was now listed as about $60 million in the Performance Report.

Cr Chapman voiced his concerns about the $12 million dollar difference during the meeting and asked for clarification on the issue.

A motion was brought, asking that the section of the report mentioning Wide Bay Water's budget be set aside until there was more information provided, but it was defeated 6-5.

Cr Chapman said it was his duty to raise the issue and he was looking forward to learning more information about the discrepancy.

He said he was sure there was a reasonable explanation for the different figures, but questioned why the total revenue of Wide Bay Water wasn't listed as $60 million in the budget if that was less expenses.

A response from the council said Ms Desmond had sought clarification from the council's finance team in relation to Cr Chapman's question on the reporting of the Wide Bay Water Corporation budget.

"Due to different reporting requirements for presentation of financial information, during the conversion of budget and financial statements from a Corporations format to a Council format, the funds for internal transfers are required to be eliminated," a council spokesman said.

"In the instance of the $72.1 million shown as Total Operating Revenue on a  corporations basis in Wide Bay Water SOI when converted and presented in the council's financial reporting format due to the elimination (netting off) of internal transfers on consolidation it is shown as $60.4 million."

"The question has been asked," Cr Chapman said.

"It's now for the CEO to explain it to the councillors."

He said it was important to make sure the ratepayers were getting value for money       .

"I want it to be clear and transparent," Cr Chapman said.

Cr Chapman was critical of the councillors who voted against the motion.

"Other councillors said I was grandstanding, but I was not grandstanding."

Cr Chapman said it was up to each councillor to question what was put in front of them.

A counciller has called into question the transparency of the council's reporting practices.

