A KELSO woman will have to explain to a judge next month why she chose to drive without a license.

The 28-year-old was driving a silver 2003 Holden Commodore when she was pulled over by police on Unity St, Maryborough, just after 1pm on Tuesday.

Maryborough police said the woman's license was disqualified.

The woman, from Kelso, south-west of Townsville, was served a notice to appear in court for November 9, 2016.