Distrust between councillors revealed in parliament

It has been revealed that there is a culture of 'distrust' among the Fraser Coast's councillors.

THE State Government advisors' findings from their four month stay revealed a toxic culture between the Fraser Coast Regional councillors and senior management staff.

The report details below the relationship between councillors:

It has been revealed that councillors do not always see eye-to-eye on issues and do not always agree on matters of community interest with distrust between staff.

This can be a contributing factor to strong and robust debate on local government issues.

Amongst the councillors, there appears to be a very high level of distrust, which is arguably affecting the effectiveness of council.

The advisor states that this lack of trust means that full and frank discussion is not occurring 'for fear of it being leaked or used against others'.

This distrust appears to have arisen soon after the 2016 local government election following a unilateral and confidential request for legal advice by the mayor.

This request was made without council resolution and councillors were not privy to either the request or the resulting legal advice for a period of time.

It is understood that Mayor Loft did not advise fellow councillors of his intention to meet with the Crime and Corruption Commission in September.

While it is important that possible corrupt conduct is referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission in a prompt manner, this lack of inclusiveness is likely to be further affecting trust levels between councillors.

It is questionable whether councillors are using the media in an appropriate manner.

Communication by email and verbal communication outside of council meetings suggests a council where there is little respect and trust between its elected representatives.

It is these relationships which may arguably be leading to an abuse of the councillor complaints process by councillors.

The LGA prescribes a process for the handling of complaints made against local government councillors.

The LGA deals with complaints of inappropriate conduct and misconduct, with corrupt conduct being handled under the Crime and Corruption Act 2001.

The legislation contemplates the handling of legitimate complaints made against councillors.

The legislation does not contemplate the prescribed complaints process being used for political and frivolous purposes.

COMPLAINTS AGAINST COUNCILLORS

Since December 2015, there have been 33 complaints made against Fraser Coast Regional Council councillors.

All of these complaints have been made by either the Chief Executive Officer or fellow councillors.

Of these complaints, 15 have been dismissed, found to be lacking in substance or were later withdrawn by the complainant. Seventeen complaints are still under investigation.

Correspondence received by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning ('Department') from the Crime and Corruption Commission expressed concern about the nature of complaints being lodged with it by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

This letter indicates that on a number of occasions complaints are being referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission with insufficient evidence to support allegations.

It is likely that the number of complaints referred to the Crime and Corruption commission and the Department is indicative of the level of distrust between councillors and also arguably demonstrates that the complaints management processes prescribed under the LGA and the Crime and Corruption Act 2001 are not being used by councillors for legitimate purposes.

Councillors need to understand that the complaints management process under the LGA is in place to deal with legitimate instances of misconduct or inappropriate