Do you know a great Aussie? Nominate them for an award

IF YOU know an outstanding Aussie or community group on the Fraser Coast, then nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

Nominations are to be returned to the Fraser Coast Regional Council by close of business on January 18 and can be submitted online using internet explorer or emailed to enquiry@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Categories include citizen of the year, community group and the cultural award.

Successful candidates will be presented their awards at Australia Day celebrations on January 26 at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.