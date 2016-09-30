28°
Do you want to give Fraser Coast council advice on rates?

30th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Rolf Light is reviewing the council's rating system.
Rolf Light is reviewing the council's rating system. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for volunteers to sit on a Rating Reference Group.

The group will be comprised of 10 members consisting of a current external member of the Audit Committee and nine members of the public representing business, residential, tourism, rural and agricultural interests.

The group's Terms of Reference have been drafted by the Finance Committee which include benchmarking Council's current general rates, levies and special charges, water and sewerage and waste charges, rebates and concessions, billing and discounts and rates notice format.

"This is a very significant time for council," Finance Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said.

"Council is undertaking a massive review of its rating system and this will give residents a chance to have their say on how vouncil develops its rating structure."

When the review starts, residents will be able lodge submissions by email, letter on on-line through the Have Your Say page on the Fraser Coast council's website.

To nominate for the group go to the EOI - Rating Reference Group link on the Public Notices page of the council's website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council, fraser coast, rates

Local Partners

Latest deals and offers

