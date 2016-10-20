Does the adviser need to return already?

THERE is no doubt there are a lot of eyes on the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

We have surrounding regional councils, the State and Federal Government and plenty of locals with eyes towards our 11 local politicians.

It has been this way since March and with the latest round of controversy from Monday's mayoral minutes, it looks like we will continue to hold that attention.

Definitely not a good look.

There's a lot of dispute between councillors right now about the events leading up to Monday's council meeting which saw councillor Stuart Taylor walk out after a motion was sprung on to the council to have mayor Chris Loft replace Cr Taylor as the Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group.

Now we see Cr Taylor step down from the position voluntarily.

Not even a fortnight after the Department of Local Government calls back the adviser and we see this sort of thing going on?

It's time our elected officials prove to their ratepayers and the State Government that they can get on the job.

