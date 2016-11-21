29°
Dog left after tragedy re-united with family

Eliza Wheeler
| 21st Nov 2016 5:00 AM
WITH FAMILY: Mini fox terrier Mika, who lost her owners in a tragic domestic shooting, has been reunited with a family member Raeleen Chambers.
WITH FAMILY: Mini fox terrier Mika, who lost her owners in a tragic domestic shooting, has been reunited with a family member Raeleen Chambers.

A MUCH-loved dog left with no home after the tragic domestic shooting in Booral has been reunited with her family.

The mini fox terrier 'Mika' and a staffy 'Rusty' were both found at the scene of the Frescura family shooting in early November.

Family members from Townsville were able to take in Rusty, but had to leave Mika at the pound, where she was put up for adoption.

It was through a story in the Chronicle last week, that Mika was found by the Frescura family's niece Raeleen Chambers, who picked her up on Saturday.

"Words cannot express how happy we are to have Mika back in our family's lives," the Chambers family said in a statement.

"She will be a much-loved and spoiled addition to our family home."

Mika has gone to live in Maryborough with the Chambers family, who continue to come to terms loss of their family members.

