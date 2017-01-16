If you see a dog left in a car, have the car’s owner paged at nearby stores or call 000 – the dog’s life depends on it.

AS TEMPERATURES soar and reach new set records all over the country, please remember dogs should never be left in parked vehicles - which can become death traps in a matter of minutes.

Even on a mild, 25-degree day, the temperature inside a car parked in the shade can soar to between 37 and 50 degrees in minutes, and on a 30-degree day, the temperature can reach 70 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

RELATED: Upcoming 'extreme' heatwave to blast the Fraser Coast

Leaving the windows cracked (or even halfway down) and/or leaving water in the vehicle will not keep animals comfortable or safe.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

1. Man dies after quad bike crashes into tree

2. FIRST LOOK: Boat Club to open cinemas

3. Superbug resistant to all available drugs kills woman

4. Waiting for NBN: What you need to do next

With only hot air to breathe, dogs can succumb to heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes, resulting in brain damage or death.

Symptoms include restlessness, excessive thirst, heavy panting, lethargy, lack of appetite and co-ordination, dark tongue, and vomiting.

If you see a dog left in a car, have the car's owner paged at nearby stores or call 000 - the dog's life depends on it.

- ASHLEY FRUNO -People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals