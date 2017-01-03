Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

BRUCE Phillips is fundraising for the Breast Cancer Association and needs your help.

"My sister-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and I saw the struggles she went through," he said.

"I already have a pink car, so I thought let's do this."

He is holding a garage sale at his home on January 14.

Mr Phillips is asking members of the public to donate items for the sale, with all proceeds to go directly to the Breast Cancer Association.

To donate to the sale, contact Mr Phillips on 4128 4704.

The sale will start at 6am at Mr Phillips' home at 19 Halcro St, Pialba.

"I'm looking for donations of anything that is sellable," Mr Phillips said.

"When I was told that kids also get breast cancer, I knew I wanted to help out."