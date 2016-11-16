You don't have to be alone this Christmas

Pastor Dave Woodward with (L) Leanne Enchelmaier, June Dean and Janelle Woodward encourage bookings for the Door of Hope Christmas Eve Dinner.

A CHRISTMAS dinner with all the trimmings and festivities offers a little hope to those who would normally be alone during the holiday season.

Don't be alone this Christmas was the plea from Pastor Dave Woodward at the Door of Hope.

"Christmas can be one of the loneliest times of the year for people who do not have family nearby," Pastor Dave said.

"That's why we want everyone to know about our Christmas dinner.

"We're asking members of the community to be aware of friends or neighbours who might be living alone and to let them know about the Christmas Dinner.

"If they don't have their own transport, we can arrange to pick them up and take them home at no charge."

Pastor Dave said this was the 24th annual dinner.

"It's only the second time it has been held on Christmas Eve," he said.

"We tried it for the first time last year.

"It was much cooler than midday on Christmas Day, so we have decided to run with Christmas Eve again."

The dinner is free to all who come, but bookings are needed for catering purpose.

Drop by the Church Office between 9am and noon on weekdays or phone 4121 6822.