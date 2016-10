HERVEY Bay RSL patrons have been asking for the return of funnyman Col Elliott and they have been heard.

The club will host the Aussie comedian on November 11, where he will bring the Col's Final Fairdinkum Farewell Tour to the stage.

His show is always current and his much-loved characters are with him.

Don't miss seeing this iconic performer live.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Phone 4197 7444.