30°
News

Don't use us over Christmas unless it is an emergency

23rd Dec 2016 9:47 AM
Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Maryborough Hospital. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has urged people to only use them in an emergency ahead of an expected spike in activity.

Emergency departments at Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg experience an increase in presentations throughout the holiday period due to a combination of extra visitors to the area, people engaging in more recreational activities and the closure of a number of general practices.

Patients with non-urgent conditions may experience longer waits than normal and are advised to seek alternative medical assistance.

"Our area has people holidaying or visiting family during this time of year which contributes to the increase in emergency department attendances,” Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said.

"Since it is the holidays, both visitors and locals may be taking part in recreational activities which can lead to an increase in accidents and result in presentations to the emergency department.

"We do urge people to be safe and try not to make poor decisions, whether they are caused by overenthusiasm due to the excitement of the season, overexerting oneself in the heat or the influence of too much alcohol.

"We would prefer that people enjoy the holidays and not visit the hospital.”

Difficulties accessing GP services also plays a part in increased hospital attendance during the holidays.

"Visitors to our region are away from their GP, which may result in them coming into the emergency department for assistance for illnesses and injuries normally treated at a GP,” Ms Carroll said.

Due to the increase in presentations, WBHHS is encouraging people to only seek emergency department assistance if it is necessary to use one of a number of alternative options that are available for non-urgent health matters.

"There are a number of after-hours GP clinics and home-visit GP services available across the Wide Bay that are available for non-urgent matters,” Ms Carroll said.

"If you need further help these GP services will send you to the emergency department, but if it is not urgent they can provide you with the necessary care and treatment.”

While non-urgent cases should seek alternative medical assistance, WBHHS is also urging those with urgent illnesses or injuries not to delay coming in.

"Our emergency departments actually experience spikes in presentations the days after major holidays. Boxing Day is usually significantly busier than Christmas Day,” Ms Carroll said.

"Sometimes we have patients present who have held off coming in so they don't miss the Christmas or New Year celebrations. This is never advisable and I urge people to come in immediately if they are injured or sick.

"You may miss out on some family time, but it is better for your health to be treated as soon as possible.”

Queensland Health also provides a 24-hour a day telephone health service via 13 HEALTH.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Don't use us over Christmas unless it is an emergency

Don't use us over Christmas unless it is an emergency

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service urged people to use them only in emergencices.

One injured in single vehicle rollover at Torbanlea

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

ONE person was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a crash on Friday.

Council fined over pruning of iconic banyan tree

Sandra Armstrong is pleased to hear that the Fraser Coast Council will be fined for overpruning the historical banyan tree in Maryborough's Queens Park.

Former council worker says news is "absolutely brilliant".

How hackers can hold 2750 Fraser Coast businesses to ransom

Jason Ephraims is a computer security expert who helps keep the regions businesses safe from cyber attacks.

Survey shows 48% of businesses are not cyber secure

Local Partners

Plans for an international biosphere conference underway

The inaugural Australian Biosphere Conference will be held in Maryborough in March 2018.

Fancy a movie in bed under the stars?

Fancy watching a movie in bed under the stars? This is what the movie event in 2018 is going to look like.

It'll be a fundraiser for Marcus' Legacy.

Iconic foreshore wheel to spin again in Hervey Bay

READY TO SPIN: Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee members Shane Schiffke, Ian Farrell, Adrian Doyle, Craig Winter, Barb Lewis-Davies and Merryn Napier, Senior Operations Supervisor Michael Low, and Jo-Anne Farrell are ready for this year's wheel.

The wheel has been spinning in Hervey Bay for more than 65 years

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his golf fanatic brothers have got permission to open a golf-themed bar inspired by the Hollywood legend's 1980 hit comedy movie.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tre-Mon Road, Booral 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!