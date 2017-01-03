31°
Sport

Double the trouble for Aussie rules in region

Shane Jones
| 2nd Jan 2017 6:51 PM
MID AIR BATTLE: Players leap for the ball in last year's grand final between Bay Power and eventual winners The Waves.
MID AIR BATTLE: Players leap for the ball in last year's grand final between Bay Power and eventual winners The Waves. Paul Donaldson BUN030916AFL3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW era of Aussie Rules football will begin this season after years of trying and failing.

AFL Wide Bay has joined together with AFL Sunshine Coast to form AFL Wide Bay North Coast.

The new competition will see all senior sides from both associations join to create an eight-team competition.

And the plan is to not stop there.

In a five- to 10-year plan explained to the NewsMail, the new competition aspires to eventually include 16 teams.

This includes the Maryborough Bears coming into the competition in 2018 and a Sunshine Coast side either coming into the competition this year or next year.

AFL Wide Bay wants a new Bundaberg side entered into the competition in the next three years.

AFL Wide Bay president Mark Mason said everyone welcomed the change

"All in all it was very positive between the clubs," he said.

"Sometimes these things take time and now is the right time from our perspective to start it."

The competition will also change administrative hands.

AFL Queensland will now run it, with Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast working on building the game in the region.

"It's important to highlight we're not getting taken over," Mason said.

"We're in a financially stable position and it is something that is happening nationwide."

The new competition will start in April with fixtures to be decided soon.

At this stage, if eight sides enter, each side will play each other twice over 14 rounds.

Sides would then split into their associations for three more games before playing in an expanded five team competition finals series.

The grand final will be held in Gympie in the first week of September with a draw for the competition expected to be released soon.

See tomorrow's NewsMail for details on what will happen with reserves and juniors.

DETAILS

  • Eight teams will join with the possibility of a ninth side coming from the Sunshine Coast this year or next year.
  • Maryborough will enter the competition in 2018.
  • Finals will see five teams entered with it held over five weeks.
  • Expansion in the next five to 10 years will see up to 16 teams involved.
  • One of those sides is expected to be a completely new side from Bundaberg.
  • New season starts in April and the grand final will be held in the first week of September.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  afl sunshine coast afl wide bay afl wide bay north coast aussie rules

How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

His carers have made sure his final memories here are his best ever.

Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Alpha31 Art Gallery, Tinana - An artist of many mediums - Monica Bayer.

Take a look inside the Alpha31 Gallery and Sculpture Garden.

Fraser swimmers warned to be mindful of stingers

POTENTIALLY DEADLY: The irukandji jellyfish has been responsible for numerous hospitalisations this week.

Three more people have been stung by jellyfish.

How much food did you waste over the silly season?

I still to this day don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas but every year it's the same story.

I don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas.

Local Partners

Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Just a ten-minute drive out of Maryborough you will find one of the region’s beautiful hidden gems.

Fraser Coast's first baby of 2017 has arrived

BABY OF 2017: Jasmine with new brother Kobe Bohum, mother Fiona Tsaii and Jordan Bohum.

He was the only baby born on New Year’s Day on the Fraser Coast.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

BINDI Irwin has been reunited with American boyfriend Chandler Powell, two days into the new year.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!