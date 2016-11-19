30°
News

Three drivers fighting for the win at Rally Australia

19th Nov 2016 9:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COFFS COAST (NSW): - Andreas Mikkelsen's hopes of ending his Volkswagen FIA World Rally Championship career with a win hung by a thread after the second leg of Kennards Hire Rally Australia on Saturday.

The Norwegian kept four-time world champion Sébastien Ogier and New Zealander Hayden Paddon at bay during a sweltering day on the Coffs Coast roads, but a bizarre problem in the final daytime speed test slashed his advantage.

Then Ogier took a further 0.8sec. off his Volkswagen teammate across the two twilight Destination NSW Super Special Stages on the host city's harbor foreshore.

They will start tomorrow 2.0sec apart and fight over the remaining 57.18km to the end of the season.

Again, large crowds turned out for a second night for the spectacular 1.27 sprint between the harbor and Pacific Ocean beach, witnessing stunning displays of skill as Ogier and Mikkelsen each won a stage.

Mikkelsen started the day 15.4sec ahead but lost most of that when his Volkswagen Polo R's clutch pedal was bent and pushed down on the brake pedal. He drove more than half the 14.84km Valla16 stage with the brakes on and conceded 9.2sec to Ogier.

"I cut a corner like I had lots of others. There was a bang and I think a rock must have hit under the car and bent the clutch pedal across the brake," Mikkelsen said.

Failure to win on Volkswagen's last WRC appearance would likely see Mikkelsen fall short in his effort to overhaul Thierry Neuville in their fight for the championship runner-up position.

 

 

Despite the stakes for their team, the Volkswagen pair agreed they would fight to the finish. Under WRC rules, Mikkelsen tomorrow will have to handle the road-opening disadvantage Ogier has endured for the first two days.


"Seb told me he would help me get second in the championship but it doesn't look like it," Mikkelsen said.

"He is pushing very hard. Sadly we had an incident on the last proper stage where the clutch pedal went over the brake pedal and we drove half the stage with brake pressure on.

"Anyway it makes things really interesting for tomorrow. We will do everything we can to win this rally because we have nothing to lose and everything to gain - and so does Seb, so it will be very interesting."

Paddon was first to attack Mikkelsen in the opening Nambucca test. The Kiwi relegated Ogier to third after a stirring drive through the 50.80km marathon.

When it was repeated this afternoon Ogier piled on the pressure, demoting Paddon and closing on Mikkelsen before the pedal drama.
 

Photos
View Gallery

Road-opener Ogier was worst affected by thick gravel on the roads this morning. The same tracks were cleaner this afternoon, but with the thermometer climbing above 35˚C tyre wear became an issue for all drivers.

Ogier didn't expect to be in second place.

"I didn't expect, with the disadvantage of road position, to be fighting for the win - but now we are," he said.

"Today obviously we had a good drive and good tyre strategy. This morning we were the only ones to take the bet to use soft tyres on the front for the long stage and it worked out for us. At the end of the day it looks interesting for tomorrow."

Paddon ended 10.0sec behind Ogier in his Hyundai i20, but teammate Neuville fell away from the podium battle. The Belgian regretted choosing hard-compound tyres when traction was at its worst this morning.

Paddon also had tyre issues.

"The tyres were good, and only started going off about 5km from the end (of the last forest stage). If I had done much more I might not have got here!

"Tomorrow will be a big push. Obviously it is very close and Seb and Andreas will be pushing each other as well - everybody has nothing to lose. The stages we get tomorrow are quite different to the rest of the rally - they are new and fast in the forest."

The Coffs Coast event will see not only who finishes 2016 runner-up in the WRC, but also the winner of the WRC 2 support series.

Skoda driver Esapekka Lappi of Finland arrived in Australia needing only a win or second place at this final round to lift the crown - and he has not put a foot wrong so far.

Toyota driver Harry Bates is close to winning the Kumho Tyre Australian Rally Championship after series leader Simon Evans blew two tyres on one stage and, and with them, his chances of a fifth title.

Today's visitors included Supercar star and rally fan Craig Lowndes, who met Hayden Paddon during the lunchtime service break.

Asked what he thought of his first WRC experience, Lowndes said: "Oh, look it's fantastic, there no doubt about it, it's great. I think it's the fifth year here at Coffs and we have been chatting to some of the locals in town this morning and a lot of people are right behind it.

"I think it does have a bit of a buzz around the area it's not just here in the service area. You go into town it's a well presented and excellently laid out event."

Sunday's final leg heads north of Coffs Harbour for the first time. Drivers tackle four tests before the rally-closing live TV Power Stage, with bonus points for the fastest three drivers.

WRC STANDINGS AFTER DAY TWO:

1. Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jaeger (Volkswagen) Total time 2hr:15:06.2
2. Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Volkswagen) +2.0sec.
3. Hayden Paddon/John Kennard (Hyundai) +10.0
4. Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai) +21.8
5. Dani Sordo/Marc Martí (Hyundai) +25.4
6. Mads Østberg/Ola Fløene (M-Sport Ford) +1.4
7. Eric Camilli/Benjamin Veillas (M-Sport Ford) +21.1
8. Ott Tänak/Raigo Mõlder (DMACK Ford) +58.2
9. Lorenzo Bertelli/Simone Scattolin (FWRT Ford) +2:36.7
10. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (Škoda) +26.1

Topics:  coffs coast editors picks kennards hire rally australia wrc

Man allegedly armed with tomahawk robs M'boro Reject Shop

Man allegedly armed with tomahawk robs M'boro Reject Shop

A MAN is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Maryborough store with a tomahawk.

  • News

  • 19th Nov 2016 11:16 PM

Car damaged by group of youths in Scarness

A car was damaged by a group of youths early Saturday morning.

The high cost when caught throwing a cigarette from a car

Hand holding cigarette

The man wasn't happy with what the police told him.

Two to face court after police assaulted during arrest

Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Two people, a male and female, spent the night in the watchhouse.

Local Partners

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

This Sunday is DonateLife Thank You Day – an opportunity to say thank you to organ donors and their families.

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws

Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!