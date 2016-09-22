29°
News

Dozens of neglected guinea pigs surrendered to M'boro refuge

Carlie Walker
| 21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM
One of the neglected guinea pigs.
One of the neglected guinea pigs.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BACKYARD breeder has surrendered 39 diseased and malnourished guinea pigs to Maryborough Animal Refuge.

The guinea pigs were all in various states of neglect, with three of the animals dying earlier this week.

Realising the animals needed urgent care, the refuge contacted Gold Coast Guinea Pig Rescue, operated by Alex Winterford.

Ms Winterford said a contact in Maryborough had picked the guinea pigs up and took them to her home in Labrador.

"They were all emaciated, hugely underweight," Ms Winterford said.

Some of the guinea pigs will also need treatment for a fungal condition, she said.

Ms Winterford believes the 20 females in the group are probably pregnant, which will add dozens more to the number of guinea pigs already in Ms Winterford's care.

In total she is caring for about 200 guinea pigs, including the 36 survivors from the Maryborough area.

Ms Winterford said from what she understood, it appeared the man who brought the animals in was a backyard breeder and the situation had simply got out of control.

She said often people bought two guinea pigs believing they were the same sex then ended up with a litter and the number of animals could get out of control quickly if the situation wasn't controlled.

"Fortunately this person took them to the refuge.

"They could have dumped them, which is what often ends up happening.

"At least this person has done the right thing at the end and they have a chance."

Ms Winterford said while it was sad to lose three of the creatures, she was confident the rest would survive.

She said five tiny babies were among those that had been surrendered, but it was hard to put an age on some of the others because of how underweight they were.

Ms Winterford said she was hoping that eventually the animals would find new, loving homes.

"We'll get them all back to optimum health, then rehome them," she said, adding that she was very careful about placing the guinea pigs when it came to finding new homes.

Ms Winterford said the thought of the 20 females all having litters - guinea pigs generally have from one to six babies per litter - did not faze her.

"I'll just take it in my stride. I've been doing this for years," she said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  backyard breeder, guinea pig, maryborough, neglected

Dozens of neglected guinea pigs surrendered to M'boro refuge

Dozens of neglected guinea pigs surrendered to M'boro refuge

A man surrendered 39 guinea pigs to Maryborough Animal Refuge this week.

Wide Bay Motor Complex update to come at public meeting

EXCITED: Wide Bay Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood.

Wide Bay Motor Complex will host a public meeting tonight.

TAFE Qld axes ICT contracts, new roles sent to Philippines

Four people on the Fraser Coast will lose their jobs at the TAFE.

BUSTED: Police use app to catch iPad thief

“She is deeply remorseful to the court for her actions.”

Local Partners

Zonta steps closer to peace to promote world of solace

TO CELEBRATE International Day of Peace (today), a group from the community has taken part in a peace walk through Urangan's botanic gardens.

We asked, you answered: 40 things you want on Fraser Coast

Cars on show at the 2015 Rock'n Maryborough Vintage Festival. Photo: Amy Cook / Fraser Coast Chronicle

What you would like to see on the Fraser Coast

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

IF THERE is one thing Queenslander’s can’t get enough of, it’s delicious food and even tastier drinks.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Six Fraser Coast properties that won't cost you a fortune

This home is for sale in Eli Waters - 32 Willow Court. The property is listed at $185,000.

Affordable homes on the Fraser Coast.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.