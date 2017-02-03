Dozens in Wide Bay infected with flu virus in past month

MORE than 60 people across the Wide Bay have been diagnosed with influenza since the start of this year.



The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service did not confirm how that compared to previous years, but Wide Bay Public Health Unit director Dr Margaret Young said the figures were "higher than usual".



"There have been 21 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza across Wide Bay in the past week, making the total year-to-date notifications 64," she said.



Assistance had been provided to one aged care facility because of the outbreak.



"The Wide Bay Public Health Unit has been supporting one residential aged care facility to manage influenza, according to current Australian guidelines," Dr Young said.



"The virus is spread through respiratory droplets. Preventing ongoing spread of influenza in residential facilities includes a number of measures including enhanced infection control, isolation of residents who are unwell, exclusion of staff who are unwell, and restriction of movement where necessary.



"Generally, uncomplicated flu is managed by simply resting in bed, drinking plenty of fluids and taking over-the-counter anti-viral medication to help relieve the symptoms."



Dr Young said taking medication in 48 hours of symptoms starting was most effective. "Stay away from home, school, childcare and settings such as aged care."

