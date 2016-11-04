Dragon boat racer will paddle on the world stage

PASSIONATE dragon boat racer Anjee Taranto will be heading to the country where her favourite sport originated from, in an opportunity of a lifetime.



The 14-year-old has qualified for the under 16s Australian dragon boat team that will compete in China next year in the 2017 World Dragon Boat Championship.



"It's such a privilege," she said.



"The competition is like the Olympics of dragon boat racing.



"Also, it's the feeling that all the hard work is paying off and that it's just leading to bigger things."



Anjee started the sport five years ago with the Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club because her family was involved.



Moving through water proved to be contagious.



"I started attending sessions, then starting to sit the boat during training and then to be the drummer," she said.



"Then, I moved up to being a paddler."



Now, Anjee trains most days of the weeks.



"It's just such a unique sport, and I love it," she said.



She is in a dragon boat for about three days a week, and is in a single craft for two more.



A lot of on-land work is required too to help with strength and endurance.



"I go to the gym every second day, and have to work on hitting benchmarks," she said.



"It includes doing three 3km runs a week, and hitting numbers for things like push-ups and the beep test."



To qualify for the Australian team, she had to first qualify for a camp.



That camp was held in Canberra which is where the Australian team members were selected.



"The camp was four days of hard work," she said.



"It included work on water and on land, and a lot of team building exercises."



It was on Anjee's way back home that she received an email that would tell her of the outcome.



"I was scared to check it at first," she said.



"But then it was good news."



The competition in China will go for two weeks in August next year and will compromise of short-distance races.



In the lead-up, Anjee will need attend regular training sessions in Brisbane as well as travel to competitions nation-wide.



All this travel costs money.



Anjee's family has set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs, with eyes set on raising $10k for both the trip to China and races in the lead up.



Donate and find out more by going on here: gofundme.com/anjeeaurorasdragonboatchina2017.



The trip will be Anjee's first time going overseas.



The competition's short distance nature will be much different from some races Anjee has taken part in in the past, such as a 55km event in Western Australia.



She definitely envisions participating in a lot more dragon boat racing in the future.



"I started so young and didn't think much of it but then I saw other juniors going forward and I wanted to be like them," she said.



"If dragon boats turn into an Olympic sport, then that could be a goal."



She encourages any juniors considering starting dragon boat racing to give it a go.



The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club will be helping with the fundraising.



Anjee is currently a Year 10 student at Urangan State High School.

