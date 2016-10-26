Dreamworld nightmare: I remember going on that ride

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

READING about the deaths at Dreamworld brought me back to childhood memories on that exact ride.

The Thunder River Rapids Ride.

It is by far one of the most low key rides at Dreamworld and is meant to put smiles on your faces - an experience that certainly gave us joy.

I remember lining up for up to an hour in excitement ready for the fun ride that bobs along the water rapids spinning around with water splashing you every now and then.

To think four people died on that ride yesterday after jumping on for what they thought would be a joy ride.

I have been on many rides like most of us and it has always been one my worst fears - will something go wrong.

You don't hear about it often, and this particular case was one of the most tragic ending in multiple deaths.

To think those killed were only moments away from the end of the ride.

The thing that touched me the most was reports of the poor little girl screaming out for her mummy who never came off that ride after her life was cut tragically short.

It will take some time for the joy to come back to the theme park, a place that is meant to be full of happy memories and where dreams come true.