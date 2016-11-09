32°
News

Dreamworld: Thunder River Rapids will never ride again

Owen Jacques
9th Nov 2016

THE Thunder River Rapids ride that was the scene of four deaths at the Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast will never run again.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Dreamworld owners Ardent Leisure confirmed the "permanent closure" of the ride.

Ardent chief executive officer Deborah Thomas said it was "the only respectful" option.

"Out of respect for the memories of Cindy Low, Roozbeh Araghi, Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, and their deeply affected families, the ride will be permanently decommissioned," she said.

"The closure of the ride is the only respectful and appropriate course of action."

FOLLOW DREAMWORLD COVERAGE HERE
 

Flowers left on the front lawn at Dreamworld after a terrible tragedy where four people lost their lives.
Flowers left on the front lawn at Dreamworld after a terrible tragedy where four people lost their lives. Marc Stapelberg

The four were killed on October 27 when a catastrophic malfunction on the ride caused their raft to overturn, crushing them between the vessel and underwater machinery.

Ms Goodchild and Ms Low's children also witnessed the horror, but miraculously escaped injury.

All four funerals have now been held.

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

Prior to the tragedy, the Thunder River Rapids ride was considered one of the park's tamest.

It was a favourite for families, with children as young as two able to ride if supervised.
 

The Thunder River Rapids ride following the deaths of four people at Dreamworld.
The Thunder River Rapids ride following the deaths of four people at Dreamworld.

Ms Thomas said an independent expert engineering firm would now review "all Dreamworld and Whitewater World rides and related operating systems".

Every ride is also the subject of an internal review by the park, on top of an audit being done by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland.

"No ride at Dreamworld will operate until the Workplace Health and Safety Audit has been completed and unless it passes the multi-level internal and external review process," Ms Thomas said.

Dreamworld was also developing "a fitting and permanent memorial" in honour of those killed at the park.

The theme park remains closed.

 

Read the full statement below:

The thoughts of every one of Ardent Leisure's and Dreamworld's employees remain firmly with the families of those affected by this tragedy.

Ardent Leisure Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Deborah Thomas has announced the permanent closure of the Thunder River Rapids ride.

"Out of respect for the memories of Cindy Low, Roozbeh Araghi, Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, and their deeply affected families, the ride will be permanently decommissioned. The closure of the ride is the only respectful and appropriate course of action," Ms Thomas said.

Ms Thomas also announced that Pitt & Sherry, an independent expert engineering firm will lead an external review of all Dreamworld and Whitewater World rides and related operating systems. This review has begun.

"Pitt & Sherry are one of Australia's leading experts in mechanical engineering with extensive experience in providing engineering and technical services for amusement rides and devices.

"Pitt & Sherry's review will be further peer reviewed by an industry leading global theme park safety specialist.

"Dreamworld is also well progressed on an internal review of every ride in the Park, which includes reviewing all operating policies and procedures.

"In addition to these reviews, Dreamworld remains committed to working closely with the Workplace Health and Safety Queensland team.

"No ride at Dreamworld will operate until the Workplace Health and Safety Audit has been completed and unless it passes the multi-level internal and external review process," Ms Thomas said.

Ms Thomas said as soon as it is appropriate the families would be invited to help create a fitting and permanent memorial to their loved ones.

Topics:  dreamworld editors picks

