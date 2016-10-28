30°
Opinion

Dreamworld tragedy: deaths have hurt us all

Carlie Walker
| 28th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

IT'S been a heart-wrenching week for people across Australia after the tragedy at Dreamworld on Tuesday.

More than 20 years ago I went to Dreamworld as a child, but I remember it as being a magical place, a place I truly enjoyed going to with my family.

That is the memory of Dreamworld many of us have had from school vacations spent holidaying on the Gold Coast.

Now that has been shattered after the deaths of four people and the news that two children witnessed their mothers being killed.

There has been a saturation of coverage since the incident happened, with people across the nation reacting to the tragic news.

It is a story that resonates with everyone because of the arbitrary nature of these deaths.

Because it so easily could have been any one of us.

We are lucky to live in Australia, where terrible incidents such as this don't happen with regularity.

My heart goes out to the families of those who were killed, especially the children who will now have to go on without the people who loved them the most.

My thoughts are also with the first responders who had to witness the carnage and the staff at Dreamworld, who would have been left shocked and horrified by the incident.

