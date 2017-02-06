Driest start to the year in over a decade to continue

You might want to hit the beach because it doesn't look like we'll get much relief.

WE may be lucky to get 4-5mm of rain on the Fraser Coast this week and it looks like another hot blast is headed our way.

After a steamy and dry weekend and a shower that barely watered the gardens, cloud cover may be all we'll get this week.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Adam Blazak said coastal areas of the region could get 2mm or 5mm at the most and towns further inland aren't likely to receive much, if any rain at all.

We can expect to see overcast conditions mid-week as a southerly change combined with an upper trough pushes up the coast.

"It's not expected to wet the soil but the cloud cover is expected to provide some relief from the heat," Mr Blazak said.

Top temps are expected to reach the mid-30s, but come Sunday another change is likely.

Mr Blazak said while the Fraser Coast isn't expected to be impacted as much as the south east, there would be a lot of warm air from a mid-level ridge combined with a surface trough.

The maximum for Maryborough is expected to hit its peak on Sunday with 36 degrees forecast.

Maryborough experienced it's driest January in a decade in 2017.

