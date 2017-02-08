Drink driver caught again, this time 3 times limit

A DRINK driver has been caught for the second time in a few weeks, this time more than three times the legal limit.

Police said the man was driving to buy cigarettes when he was pulled over on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St.

The 42-year-old allegedly blew 0.166% in the random breath test.

He was driving on a suspended licence.

It is the second time he's been caught out for drink driving.

In January he was pulled over on Boat Harbour Dr at Urangan where he blew 0.142%.