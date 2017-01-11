Driver nearly hits pedestrian, allegedly three times limit

A 66-YEAR-old female driver allegedly blew an alcohol breath test of 0.165% after being stopped in Poona.



That is more than three times the legal limit.



Police from Maryborough were called to attend an address in Poona on Sunday after a driver was observed to have swerved on the road and nearly hit a pedestrian.



She was taken to Maryborough Police Station and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.



The driver will appear in court at a later date.

