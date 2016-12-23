Driver busted three times the limit on Bruce Highway

A 37-year-old Toowoomba man will return to Maryborough next month for a court appearance.

The man was intercepted by police on the Bruce Hwy, near Maryborough, at about 12.50am on Thursday, December 22, for a random breath test.

He returned a positive reading, was arrested, then transported to Maryborough police station for a further breath test.

He registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179, more than three times the legal limit.

The man was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 25.