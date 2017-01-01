Driver fined for near-miss at Eli Waters

A 25-YEAR-old Hervey Bay motorist has been fined for failing to give way to a cyclist, after an incident on Maryborough Hervey Bay Road, Eli Waters.

It is alleged that on November 29, the driver turned onto Maryborough Hervey Bay Road and did not to his right, but thanks to some quick-thinking from the cyclist, a collision was avoided.

The motorist allegedly failed to stop and subsequently the cyclist reported the matter to police with camera vision of the offence.

Police conducted inquiries regarding the incident and as a result issued a 25-year-old Hervey Bay man with an infringement notice for failing to give way to a cyclist.