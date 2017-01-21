Drivers urged to slow down, watch out as school goes back

AS KIDS go back to school next week, police are warning Fraser Coast drivers to watch out and follow the road rules to avoid tragedy.

Police will be out in force next week, keeping an eye on drivers near school zones.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Thomson from the Hervey Bay police station said roads, crossings and pathways near schools were about to become packed with students, and it was up to drivers to act responsibly and slow down.

"As we know, kids are unpredictable, the excitement of returning to school and seeing their friends or going to school for the first time, they're not worried about the road rules," Snr Sgt Thomson said.

"They're going to take risks, it's important to make sure our kids come home safely from school and arrive there safely."

Snr Sgt Thomson said hundreds of drivers on the Fraser Coast had been caught breaking the law on the region's roads since the Christmas campaign began.

"In our patrol group over 650 traffic offence notices have been issued to motorists," he said.

"Approximately 108 were speeding offences and 8000 RBTs were issued through the patrol group in that period.

"Road safety is a top priority, especially around this time of year.

"We had a shocking 2016 for fatal crashes and a shocking start to 2017 and we want it to stop."