'Drop the speed limit? Hoons would ignore that too'

SLOW DOWN: Point Vernon residents are sick of drivers hooning through the suburb's streets.

CAR safety research suggests dropping speed limits by 10kmh would "dramatically" save lives, but Fraser Coast residents say changes would not stop hoons from ignoring the law.

Queensland University of Technology car safety researcher Marina Alexander said a 10kmh decrease on local roads and in commercial centres could increase the chances of a pedestrian surviving a car crash by 30-50%.

But Fraser Coast Chronicle readers said the region's roads would be safer if drivers stuck to the current speed limits.

Residents living in Long St, Point Vernon, are using '50 in my street' bin signs in the hope of deterring drivers from speeding in the area.

One local resident who said that she had lived near the corner of Long St all her life, said: "It's only a matter of time before someone is killed, probably a child."